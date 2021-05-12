The St. Joseph City Council will no longer pursue the extensive Krug Park Amphitheater project that has been talked about for months now.
Instead, the council discussed a half-cent sales tax to go toward the park system, during a special meeting Wednesday. This tax would generate about $5 to $6 million a year and be used on park projects throughout town.
The sudden change follows the release of the feasibility and economic impact studies on the Krug Park Amphitheater. The consulting firm recommended a small, local venue with a capacity of 4,000 — far from the national touring concerts with 20,000 people some on the council imagined.
Wednesday evening was the first reading for the half-cent sales tax bill. The council will vote on it during their next meeting Monday. If passed, the sales tax will be on the ballot for the August 3 election.
