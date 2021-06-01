Citizens will offer input on the proposed parks sales tax and the American Rescue Plan Act funds after the city council unanimously approved two citizen committees during their meeting Tuesday.

Both citizen committees will help the council make funding decisions for the $39.6 million in COVID-19 funds and the potential $55 million the sales tax could generate in ten years.

“I think citizens’ input is vitally important,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “We want as much of that as we can get.”

The citizen committee for the proposed parks sales tax will identify, review, prioritize and recommend parks projects that would receive revenue from the sales tax. The committee will also recommend a financing plan and market the program to voters before the August 3 election.

“I’ve got a spreadsheet that’s 15 pages long with all the projects the Parks and Rec (Department) could handle,” Novak said. “But obviously, we want to select what’s going to benefit the city and the parks most.”

The committee will have a lot of work on their hands, as the council wants the full list of projects by June 21. This allows time to prepare and educate voters on exactly what the tax will be used for before they go to the polls.

“There’s been a lot of legwork done by Chuck Kempf and the Parks Department, so it can give us an idea of what really the most essential needs are, so we can kind of get pointed in a direction that’s going to do the most good,” Novak said.

The eight-member committee — all nominated by the council — includes Ben Burtnett, Chris Clark, Robert Dempster, Scott Mooney, Dennis Rosonke, Frank Still, Terry Turbak and Peggy Voltz.

“I’d like to see some cohesion with the city council, deciding the list of projects that can best benefit the city of St. Joseph and present it to the council, present that to the citizens for the vote,” Novak said.

The other citizen committee, for the American Rescue Plan Act funds, will review applications and make recommendations on how to allocate the $39.6 million. Thus far, the city has received 43 applications totaling $45 million.

“We want public input on both,” Novak said. “The American Rescue Act funds — I think citizen input is good, because obviously, as a council, we can’t come up with all the answers.”

This six-person committee is made up of citizens with experience in business, finance, community engagement, social services and public facilities. It includes Tama Wagner, Kylee Strough, Joe Houts, Scott Meierhoffer, Corky Marquart and LaTonya Williams.

Other notable

bills and resolutions that passed:

Contrary Creek cleanup

The council unanimously approved waiving fees at the landfill for the disposal of trees and waste removed from Contrary Creek as part of the coordinated cleanup.

Sewer rehab

The council unanimously approved $668,408.42 for sanitary sewer rehabilitation using cured-in-place pipes throughout town.

Airport road construction

The council unanimously approved a $162,775 grant from the Missouri Air National Guard to pay for the installation of a box culvert and waterline relocation caused by the Guard’s move to the north end of Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

Police equipment

The council unanimously approved two separate bills. One was $41,201 to purchase outer vest carriers for police officers. The other was $6,950 for a lawnmower at the outdoor gun range.

Main Street repairs

The council unanimously approved $93,682 for concrete street repairs on Main Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street.

Bode Sports Complex renovations

The council unanimously approved $33,000 for renovations at the outdoor athletic courts at the Bode Sports Complex.