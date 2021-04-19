The St. Joseph City Council approved two bills for the Krug Park Amphitheater project during its meeting Monday night.
The first bill was a consulting agreement with ASM Global, a company that would manage the venue. This agreement essentially has ASM Global walk the city through the development process.
The contract is through August 31 for $25,000 a month, with April prorated. PJ Kovac was the only person on the council who voted against the agreement. During the meeting, Kovac said he doesn’t understand why the city is paying for preliminary work when there is no guarantee the city goes through with the project.
The second bill the council approved was a near-$50,000 contract with Stone Planning, an independent planning service, for a feasibility, economic and fiscal impact study. Councilman Madison Davis joined Kovac in voting against this bill.
A couple citizens spoke during public comment and expressed their concerns with the project. Dana Black said the project would ruin the family aspect of the park with increased traffic and noise. Terry Turbak said there should be community input for the project, such as a citizen committee.
“I believe the community should be involved,” said City Councilman Russell Moore. “We're going to have to wait until we get the feasibility study first. When the feasibility study comes back, maybe we can put together a group of people to take a look at it.”
Much of the information the city needs to decide on whether to move forward with the project will come from the feasibility, economic and fiscal impact study, including the size of the venue, required amenities and potential revenue and cost.
Other notable actions on bills and resolutions:
Horace Mann Improvements
The largest money item on the agenda was more than $1.2 million for improvements to the Horace Mann and Bartlett Center facility. The council unanimously approved a contract with Schneider Electric to make design and energy fixes to building infrastructure and the gym.
The funds for the project come from the Capital Improvements Program. It was originally scheduled for fiscal year 2024 but was able to move up after other CIP project funds were redirected.
“That’s an important thing to take care of,” Moore said. “It's been years since it's been brought up to date. We are going to have to spend some money on it, and this is the right year to do it.”
Sewer Backup Reimbursement Policy Ends
Staff recommended ending the policy after significant improvements to the sewer system and a declining number of claims in the last five years. Brian Myers and Kovac were the only two to vote against ending the policy.
“As was explained to me, the upgrades to the sewer system basically created a situation where it's not likely that we have this issue anymore,” Moore said. “Can it still happen? Sure, anything bad can happen.”
Splash Park Landscaping
The new splash park at Hyde Park will be receiving a variety of trees, shrubs and plants after the council unanimously approved nearly $40,000 for landscaping.
Disc Golf Course Name
The council unanimously approved a name for the city’s new disc golf course along the parkway — the Bartlett Parkway Disc Golf Course. It is free for the public and will also be used by the St. Joseph Disc Golf Club.
