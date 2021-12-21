The St. Joseph City Council approved a total of $1.7 million for pay increases to city employees.
General employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living adjustment. Communication operators will receive a 7.5% increase, including the 2% COLA. The increases will give the police department a 3% increase and a 3.5% decompression increase. The fire department will get a 3% COLA increase and a third of longevity increases.
“They said they're going to do this and they did nothing for the last year,” said Cmdr. Eric Protzman with the St. Joseph Police Department. “They did the right thing tonight. I will commend them. Yes, there are some hard decisions that may have to be made. But I think if they dig deep down in their budget, it's not going to be as difficult or as hard as they think.”
For this fiscal year, the amended budget surplus is $236,000. City Manager Bryan Carter projects $711,914 of additional revenue before the end of the fiscal year. The city’s fund balance is also more than 20%. This means that the city will break even after these salary increases this fiscal year, barring any unforeseen expenditures.
“We're going to start looking at places that we can limit expenditures,” Carter said. “However, we should end this fiscal year with still a balanced budget without going into a deficit spend. That is, of course, assuming nothing unexpected arises.”
But this still puts the city in a difficult position, which is why Madison Davis was the lone councilmember to vote against the increases. He agreed with paying the police and fire what they deserved based upon the pay plans, but anything more was a cost the city couldn’t afford.
“We've given our police and fire what was promised, which I think is what was due,” Davis said. “Now we got to figure out how we can pay for it. That's not a position I don't think that we need to put the city in, whether it be this council or any other council.”
The increase places a burden on the next city council to cut at least $1 million from the budget. It doesn’t help that next year’s starting surplus will be about $74,000, far less than the $344,000 of this fiscal year.
“Next fiscal year, we will have to prepare for additional $1.7 million in expenses,” Carter said. “If the next fiscal year replicates this fiscal year, then we'll also have some offsetting additional revenue to help pay for that. But there, of course, will be the additional expense that we'll have to account for.”
This will likely affect capital equipment and rolling stock for city departments, which has been consistently cut from the budget over the years.
“We have significantly reduced (equipment expenditures) over the last about eight years,” Carter said. “So we'll have to look at other places that we can do that. But at the same time, we're going to have to balance those needs that we have and find ways to pay for those.”
The city will begin to find area to cut costs, like through soft hiring freezes, and locate additional revenue, including new taxes and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
These increases also don’t completely fulfill the pay plans with the police and fire departments. According to the agreements, the police department would need a 1.5% decompression increase next year, and the fire department still needs the remaining third of its longevity increase.
“They agreed to some type of payment plan,” Protzman said. “If they don't come up with funding and a way to fund that and pay them next year, we will be out where we're now and probably a lot worse.”
“This will not fix the (staff) shortage,” he said. “This will put a bandaid on the bleed, a small bandaid. We truly need a tourniquet.”
The remaining pay plan increases and the compounding nature of salaries is another reason Davis voted against the raises.
“I don't think that obligating the next council to millions of dollars in reductions right before they're even elected is something that's prudent or a sound financial business practice,” Davis said.
