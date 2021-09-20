The St. Joseph City Council unanimously approved a handful of items during a short meeting Monday, including one to help pay for sewer bills.
Following the council's approval, the city will participate in a state program that helps low-income households pay for their sewer and water bills.
The new program, administered by the Missouri Department of Social Services, begins Oct 1. It provides funds for low-income, elderly and disabled households that are behind on their sewer bills.
“It's really important not only for the sewer bills but also for the water,” City Councilman Marty Novak said. “It gives assistance on both ends. Obviously, there's some trying times. Sewer bills become really important because a lot of people's sewer bills are more expensive than their water bills. But I think any consensus we can have for the folks who need that, is a good thing.”
Those looking for assistance will send an application to DSS, which determines eligibility. A weekly list of qualifying households is then sent to the city, which decides whether to accept or reject the payment offer. This program won’t cost the city.
The council is also preparing for the opening of the River Bluff Trails Park by adding an article to its Code of Ordinances that will allow for private shuttle services.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf anticipates the park to be a destination for downhill cycling, as there are multiple mountain bike trails.
Like skiing, this recreational activity benefits from some form of transportation that takes bikers back to the top. The added article enacts rules and regulations for any business that would want to operate a shuttle service.
“Folks that want to start at the top of the hill and ride down, they’ll be able to be shuttled up there, or I guess if you get too tired after you get up to the top, maybe you can get a ride back,” Novak said. “But I think it's a real good thing to have those elements in place. It's just being prepared. This is going to be quite a plum for St. Joseph, and I'm looking forward to seeing it.”
Other notes and news:
ARPA funds
The city still has about $69,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds that have yet to be assigned to a recipient. After the current allocated projects are individually accepted or declined, the council wants the citizens committee to reconvene and decide what to do with the remaining funds.
Selling fertilizer
The water protection facility has received a permit to sell its own produced fertilizer, which is created from wastewater sludge. This will add another stream of revenue for the city.
