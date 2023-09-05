City Manager Bryan Carter, left, speaks with Mayor John Josendale after Tuesday’s St. Joseph City Council meeting. The mayor said Carter’s salary is probably in the midrange of what other managers make.
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter will make $173,160 a year under an amended contract that was approved Tuesday night.
The city council authorized changes to the employment agreement that includes a 2% raise in base pay and an increase from $3,500 to $7,000 in Carter’s motor vehicle allowance. The vote followed the council’s annual performance review of the city manager, which remains confidential unless the council votes to release it.
“The council as a whole is very impressed and appreciates the job that Bryan does,” Mayor John Josendale said. “I think Bryan has been very good about helping this council, working with us and making sure we get our strategic plan in place.”
Carter was hired on a permanent basis in 2021 after the abrupt departure of Gary Edwards, whose tenure barely lasted two months.
The city brought in Edwards for $160,000 a year but advertised for a range of $175,000 to $200,000 before hiring Carter, a lawyer who previously worked as city attorney. Carter’s starting salary as city manager was $169,000.
Carter took the reins at a time when the city was coming out of COVID closures and millions of dollars in federal stimulus funds became available for municipal governments. St. Joseph has authorized spending about $28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for city and community needs. The city has about $10.6 million in unallocated ARPA funds.
Also during his tenure, Carter was faced with the challenge of police officers picketing outside of City Hall to bring attention to their frustrations with pay and short staffing. Voter approval of a half-cent sales tax for law enforcement salaries and equipment helped ease those tensions with the police rank and file.
Josendale said several city directors gave Carter high marks, which factored into the council’s decision on the performance review. The council action on the city manager contract passed 8-0 on a consent agenda. Councilman Michael Grimm was not present.
“From my point of view as the mayor, I am very honored to work with him,” Josendale said. “He is an individual that puts in so much time and effort and really understands the people. Bryan is the right person for this job.”
Carter is one of 27 employees making more than $100,000 a year. Some, like the chief of police and fire chief, are departments heads. The salary for municipal judge was set to increase to $117,000 because the City Charter sets it as a percentage of the annual wage for state associate circuit judges.
The city manager oversees a $215 million budget and a workforce of nearly 700. Non-public safety city employees received a 5% pay increase in addition to other wage gains based on the position and years of service.
The city raised the starting pay for police officers to $49,000 and also budgeted 5% increases in funds available for public safety salaries, though the actual amount varies based on longevity, rank and other criteria determined by contract negotiations with unions.
