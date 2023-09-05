Bryan Carter

City Manager Bryan Carter, left, speaks with Mayor John Josendale after Tuesday’s St. Joseph City Council meeting. The mayor said Carter’s salary is probably in the midrange of what other managers make.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter will make $173,160 a year under an amended contract that was approved Tuesday night.

The city council authorized changes to the employment agreement that includes a 2% raise in base pay and an increase from $3,500 to $7,000 in Carter’s motor vehicle allowance. The vote followed the council’s annual performance review of the city manager, which remains confidential unless the council votes to release it.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.