The city of St. Joseph is looking to replace the tower and terminal building at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with separate facilities that will provide better security and will meet Federal Aviation Administration standards.

The St. Joseph City Council approved another high-dollar contract Monday to pay for long-awaited improvements at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

Just two weeks after voting on a $27 million runway project, the council authorized a $7.8 million contract that will go toward construction of a new terminal and air traffic control tower.

