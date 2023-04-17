The city of St. Joseph is looking to replace the tower and terminal building at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with separate facilities that will provide better security and will meet Federal Aviation Administration standards.
The St. Joseph City Council approved another high-dollar contract Monday to pay for long-awaited improvements at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Just two weeks after voting on a $27 million runway project, the council authorized a $7.8 million contract that will go toward construction of a new terminal and air traffic control tower.
“This project has been a long time coming,” said Abe Forney, the city’s director of public works and transportation. “We finally got everybody to get the funding in place and we’re going to get this done.”
The council voted 9-0 to approve a complicated project that will be approached in phases because of the expense and the multiple funding sources from the city, state and the federal government. Most of the initial construction focus will go to a new terminal to replace an existing building that dates back to the 1950s and survived multiple floods.
The final phase of the $7.8 million contract will fund an electrical vault that will be necessary for the new tower at Rosecrans. About $7.3 million in the total cost for the multi-phase project comes from either federal funding, state funding or federal funds administered through the state.
The city will still need to secure additional money in order to push the tower project across the finish line. Forney said the city has enjoyed considerable support from state and federal officials in continuing to move the project forward. He anticipates beginning construction on the terminal-related phases this year. Tower construction would likely begin in 2024.
One member of the public spoke at Monday’s council meeting and urged the city to keep the old terminal and tower, citing the structure’s history and resilience to flooding.
Forney said the city considered renovating the existing structure but realized the tower needs to be higher and separated from the terminal building to provide better security and to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards.
“It’s going to be beautiful,” Forney said of the new tower and terminal complex.
The contract was awarded to E.L. Crawford Construction, which submitted the low bid of $7.8 million. Lehr Construction’s bid was $8 million.
