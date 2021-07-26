The St. Joseph City Council approved multiple pricey rehab projects during their meeting Monday night.
The biggest project was $934,821 for exterior repairs at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion. Many of the repairs are necessary but only scratch the surface on all the work the building requires. This money and project was approved by voters as part of the Capital Improvements Program.
City Manager Bryan Carter said another CIP project — the restrooms at the Missouri Theater — has to be put on hold after the city realized the roof also needs to be repaired.
The council approved a $177,676 change order for more work on the million dollar Corby Pond project. They also voted on a $441,494 work order for design and bidding services for the reconstruction of a runway at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
“With any venture, whether it be St. Joseph or a business or city or householders, there’s always continual ongoing maintenance,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “That’s the thing that we’ve got to keep doing, whether it be Corby Pond or the airport or Wyeth Tootle. Repairs don’t stop, maintenance doesn’t stop.”
The Corby Pond project is expected to be done in December.
Other notable notes from the meeting:
ARPA funds
The council postponed their vote on allocating $7.5 million for sewer infrastructure and $1.28 million for revenue losses from the $19.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received. They will vote on this item at the next council meeting.
Major subdivision plat
The major subdivision that has been tied to the AT&T cell tower was approved by the council 8-1, with Gary Roach the dissenting vote. Since the conditional use permit for the cell tower was already denied, the owner of the land can only build residential property.
City employee vaccine incentive
The council approved limited paid leave for eligible city employees who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 31. City Councilman PJ Kovac was the only “no” vote.
Bonds to Bridges
The city council approved a $5.8 million contract for bridge replacement projects as part of Bonds to Bridges. City Councilmen Brian Myers and Marty Novak voted against the contract because another bidder accused the city of not taking the lowest bid. News-Press NOW will have a full story on this tomorrow.
Catfish tournament security
The city council denied hiring off-duty police officers for security at the 2021 Catfish Chasers Fishing Tournament.
Vaccination clinic
The council unanimously approved a $182,913 contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the COVID-19 and Adult Vaccination Supplemental Contract.
Schneider state revolving funds
City Manager Brian Carter said the state revolving funds for Schneider’s energy saving project at the water protection facility was approved.
