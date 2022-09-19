CITY COUNCIL

City Councilmen Andy Trout and Randy Schultz during a council meeting Monday.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph City Council approved its working agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, before residents will vote on the tax that will help fund the agreement.

After officers in the St. Joseph Police Department protested outside city hall for increased pay, the council and city officials met during multiple meetings to negotiate a new agreement. City Councilman Andy Trout said those meetings went very smoothly.

