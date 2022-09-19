The St. Joseph City Council approved its working agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, before residents will vote on the tax that will help fund the agreement.
After officers in the St. Joseph Police Department protested outside city hall for increased pay, the council and city officials met during multiple meetings to negotiate a new agreement. City Councilman Andy Trout said those meetings went very smoothly.
“We already had ideas,” said Trout. “What we did was just a matter of coming together and working out the minor details. The bigger program was already pretty much there.”
The agreement accepts lateral transfers, increases salaries for existing officers and implements a new compensation plan, which will raise starting salaries to $49,000 with a 3% annual increase. The starting salary will also increase by 3% for three additional years. Sergeants will receive a 15% increase upon promotion. The agreement will cost about $1.78 million annually and will last until 2026, then it will automatically renew yearly.
The compensation plan’s main purpose is to improve recruiting, as the department has about 18 vacancies.
“A big portion of the agreement was to try to get money more for recruitment than for retention,” Trout said. “We have decent retention now. Hopefully we’ll be able to recruit. The big issue in recruiting isn’t money, it’s finding people who want to do that job.”
The salary increases will start Oct. 1. To pay for those increases, the city is allocating $1.52 million from its fund balance. There’s room for this allocation this fiscal year because of an unexpected increase in tax revenue during the pandemic. But this isn’t sustainable going forward, according to city documents.
Instead, any increases after Oct. 1 are contingent upon a half-cent sales tax that residents will vote on in November. If passed, the tax would help fund the new working agreement. However, if the tax doesn’t pass, the city will be in a difficult financial position — a new pay plan with the police department but no way to pay for it. According to city documents, this would likely lead to a deficit in future years and a “need to go through a service prioritization process.”
“We don’t want to talk about that,” Trout said about the tax not passing. “It won’t be good.”
