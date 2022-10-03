The St. Joseph City Council unanimously approved salary increases for the fire department, with a portion of the agreement relying on the upcoming half-cent sales tax vote.
The city’s contract with International Association of Firefighters, Local #77, was set to expire at the end of this year. However, after the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, received $1.5 million in salary increases this year, the fire union renegotiated.
“The events that unfolded with the FOP kind of forced us into a situation where we had to come back to the table because we felt like some of the stuff that we had negotiated was going to be in jeopardy,” said Jimmy Williams, the president of International Association of Firefighters, Local #77.
The city agreed to extend the contract two years with a modified pay plan, which includes a 1% salary increase that goes into effect Oct. 10. The agreement also provides the longevity increase at a quicker rate. Rather than receiving the full amount of longevity increases in 35 years of service, firefighters will get a 5% increase every five years until they reach 20 years of service. At the start of 2023, the starting pay for firefighters, drivers, engineers and captains will increase between $2,000 and $4,000 based on the city’s recent pay study.
“It's all about morale, retention and recruiting,” Williams said. “We get those pays up, the same as police officers, we recruit good employees, we retain good employees, and then the employees want to work here because they're happy with the pay that they're getting.”
If the proposed half-cent sales tax passes in November, the firefighter union would also receive a 4% annual increase in 2023 and 2024. When asked if the city is relying too much on the proposed tax, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said the council is no longer kicking the can down the road like in the past.
“A lot of things always get kicked down the road,” he said. “What we're trying to do is make it to where we're not kicking stuff down the road and that we're doing things that are sustainable for the long term.”
Both public safety departments now somewhat rely on the proposed sales tax passing in November. But Josendale said it’s all to address the city’s biggest concern: protection.
“We as a city council have an obligation and a responsibility to all of our employees to try and put it together,” Josendale said. “Part of our strategic plan will be to do a deep dive into those budgets and to be able to turn around the system to be able to say, ‘This is what our long-term plan is.’”
Other news and notes:
Civic Arena floor ports
The council approved a $276,092 project 7-0 (City Councilman Randy Schultz abstained) to upgrade the floor ports at Civic Arena.
Contracts with lien abatements
The council unanimously postponed an abatement on trash and debris liens for a property, because they wanted to write a contract with the property owner to ensure it’s maintained. If it isn’t, the liens will be put back on the property. Many councilmen said they would like contracts on all lien abatements going forward.
Playground resurfacing
The council unanimously approved a $175,511 resurfacing project at Mary Park playground.
New trucks for parks department
The council unanimously approved a $148,404 purchase for three new trucks for the parks department.
Nutrition program
The council unanimously approved a $452,011 contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide a nutrition program.
