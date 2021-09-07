It was a busy night for the St. Joseph City Council as it approved a new district map, the citizen committee’s recommended American Rescue Plan Act funding list and $1.5 million in premium pay for city employees.
The council had four options for the new districts. Two used estimated data, while the other two used the most recent census numbers.
The vote came down to the design. For the past couple of months, the council was split between a quadrant-style map and one where the districts ran from the Missouri River to Riverside Road.
City Councilman Madison Davis has been in favor of the east to west districts from the beginning.
“Those were the ones that had the most scientific data that backed the proposal, and the population levels are most closely aligned,” Davis said.
Tuesday, during the meeting, the council voted 7-2 in favor of the original Plan 2. This proposal was four distinct quadrants made from rooftop estimates and the 2019 American Community Survey data. City Councilmen Brian Myers and Davis dissented.
The council also unanimously voted to approve the citizen committee’s recommended list of American Rescue Plan Act funded projects, worth $13 million.
“I think the committee did a good job of trying to look through the list and see what things that were there that could both align with the requirements that were passed out in the federal government, as well as with the strategic plan we put together,” Davis said.
However, some on the council wanted to pull the resolution from the agenda to get more information on each project. City Manager Bryan Carter said each recipient of the funds would have to draft a contract with the city. Those contracts will then be individually approved by the council. He recommended to use the second approval phase as an opportunity to gather more information and ask questions to each recipient.
Citizens that didn’t receive funds said the process wasn’t fair and discriminated against small businesses, as a total of 21 organizations received nearly $13 million.
Some of those organizations also received CARES Act money or Community Development Block Grants, including $45,000 to Pivotal Point and $500,000 to Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, the council unanimously agreed to allocate $1.5 million, from the $5 million to be used for the sewer, for premium employee pay. Sewer rates will still remain stagnant for at least a year with the $3.5 million.
Any full-time city employees that are considered essential workers, and have been with the city at least six months, will receive a lump sum of $2,000. Part-time employees will get $1,500.
“The ARPA funding in general, from the beginning, whether it be the $5 million that the mayor and others withdrew for it, I think there’s been little planning,” Davis said. “If we’re going to give a million and a half to employee pay, then why did we set aside $5 million for sewers? It’s all knee-jerk reactions. At least we had the committee to put some thoughtful planning behind it.”
