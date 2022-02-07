American Rescue Plan Act funds dominated the St. Joseph City Council meeting Monday, as four more contracts were approved, totaling about $1.5 million.
Of the four organizations, Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph is set to receive the most with $800,000, which will be used to create transitional housing. The project will build 15 rooms out of shipping containers.
MidCity Excellence will receive $750,000 to expand its program to more kids and families. The Bartlett Center will get $50,000 to make up for losses during the pandemic. The Allied Arts Council will receive $15,000 for arts education and continued programming. All four contracts were approved unanimously, except CAP’s with City Councilman PJ Kovac dissenting and Mayor Bill McMurray abstaining, as he is on the CAP board.
“The important thing to remember is we’re not just handing someone a blank check for the funds that were approved,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “These funds are on a reimbursement basis only, so not only were the plans for the funds needed to be approved by Council, but we need verifiable proof that the funds that we’re going to be giving them are spent in the way that we approved it.”
The entire process has been a long one. It started with a citizen’s committee taking applications and hearing proposals. They then created a list of proposed projects and entities for the $13 million and presented it to the council. The legal department ensured all projects matched the necessary rules and created the contracts the council voted on tonight.
“We have to be very careful how we spend it,” Myers said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re not putting it into a program that is going to have the money run out and have them ask for local taxpayers money to replace it. I think the citizens committee, along with council and along with all their advisors along the way, have done a great job in vetting that.”
Only two more contracts remain with this first installment of ARPA funds — the Children’s Discovery Center and the Noyes Home.
The city also received $1.3 million of HOME-American Rescue Plan funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. These funds have to be specifically used to address homelessness. They require an allocation plan to determine how cities will spend the money. So Monday, the council unanimously approved $18,000 to create that plan.
Other news and notes:
River Bluff Bike Trail
The council unanimously approved a $777,477 change order with Ideker to add more elements to the River Bluff Bike Trail, including adaptive use elements for younger children and those with physical disabilities.
Bonds to Bridges
The council unanimously approved a $785,000 contract with JLK Construction for the Huntoon Road bridge project as part of the Bonds to Bridges Program.
One-Way State Street
Everyone on the council voted down an ordinance to make State Street, from Ashland Avenue to 26th Street, a one-way.
