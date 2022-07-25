Council approves Discovery Center funds
Video play button

The St. Joseph City Council approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s Children’s Discovery Center during its meeting Monday.

This project has been years in the making. The Foundation went before the previous council when the ARPA funds were initially announced. That original proposal was $4 million for the Discovery Center to be housed in either the U.S. Bank building Downtown or the Plymouth building.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.