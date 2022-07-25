The St. Joseph City Council approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s Children’s Discovery Center during its meeting Monday.
This project has been years in the making. The Foundation went before the previous council when the ARPA funds were initially announced. That original proposal was $4 million for the Discovery Center to be housed in either the U.S. Bank building Downtown or the Plymouth building.
But the city decided to renegotiate the agreement ahead of the vote Monday. Instead of the entire $4 million going to the project, Mosaic Life Care Foundation would receive $2.5 million, while the other $1.5 million would be used for infrastructure and revitalization along Felix Street between Fourth and Sixth streets. The proposal also requires the Children’s Discovery Center to be in the Plymouth building, which Mosaic already owns.
The change in funding was enough to get the necessary five votes. The council approved the allocation 7-1, with City Councilmen Kenton Randolph abstaining (his company has ties to Mosaic) and Taylor Crouse dissenting.
“Tonight signifies the partnership with the city,” said Julie Gaddie, the president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation. “What a great journey to think about what will come next for St. Joseph as we build and think about young families coming into our community.”
City Councilman Jeff Schomburg said the project aligns with what he set out to do as a councilman: Move the city forward.
“We need people to invest in St. Joe and invest for our future kids,” he said. “This is a big thing for St. Joe. We’re taking a blighted building that would be normally torn down and invested in that. The ARPA funds, the $2.5 million, will come back in two folds for St. Joe.”
Many of the St. Joseph residents who spoke in favor of the Discovery Center used words like “transformational” and “growth”. Gaddie said it will be a staple to bring and keep young families in town.
“Young families are shopping for a place to live,” she said. “They’re very intentional about where they’re choosing to take root. The Discovery Center is an effort to meet the needs of very young families and we’re very excited about the potential of not only bringing people back to St. Joe but also bringing new families to our community.”
Crouse loved the idea of the Children’s Discovery Center but disagreed that it was an appropriate use of ARPA funds. He said he listened to his constituents and the majority didn’t support the project.
In the city’s agreement with the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, it states if the federal government performs an audit and says that the Children’s Discovery Center is not an appropriate use of ARPA funds, then Mosaic will have to reimburse the city for any lost money.
There were also many residents who supported the project but were wary of how the $1.5 million would be used for Felix Street revitalization. In the city’s agreement, it states the funds could be used for demolition. People were concerned that historical infrastructure along Felix Street would be torn down.
There are no solidified plans on what the city will use that $1.5 million for, including demolition, but Mayor John Josendale said any work would have to be approved by the council.
“I think highly of preservation of St. Joe,” Schomburg said. “That’s our roots. I was born and raised here and the older buildings, that’s what makes St. Joe a great place. We need to keep up as many buildings as we can in St. Joe. We need people to invest in those.”
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation is expecting $4 million of ARPA money from Buchanan County, which will also contribute to the Children’s Discovery Center. Once that’s solidified, Mosaic will be holding a press conference in the coming weeks to discuss next steps for the project.
Other news and notes:
CAP’s ARPA money
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph is no longer planning on using $800,000 of ARPA funds to build a tiny home village for the homeless. News-Press NOW incorrectly reported that the city’s contract with CAP was fairly broad and didn’t specify the need to use the funds solely for tiny homes but rather general housing units for the homeless. Instead, the city’s contract specifically states that CAP has to use the funds for a tiny home village.
If CAP doesn’t use the funds for tiny homes, then the $800,000 will be returned back to the city to reallocate.
News-Press NOW apologizes for this mistake and any subsequent confusion.
