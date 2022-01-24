The St. Joseph City Council unanimously approved $40,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for a COVID-19 booster shot clinic during its meeting Monday.
The city is paying about a third of the price, as Buchanan County and Mosaic Life Care are pitching in, too.
“We are all working together,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “We want to encourage people to get out there and get the booster, because we do know that the booster helps prevent people from contracting (the) disease.”
The funds will pay for staffing, temporary setup and monthly rent for the clinic, which is expected to be at East Hills Mall. Similar to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the same location, all booster shots will be free for the community.
“We’re getting up to 70 some people in the hospital because of this ‘so called omicron not-quite-as-serious’ variant,” McMurray said. “Well, sounds pretty serious to me. Get out there and get your booster.”
Mosaic Life Care requested the funds, which rubbed some citizens the wrong way. During the meeting, a local resident questioned whether Mosaic needed the $40,000 and why the organization couldn’t fund the clinic itself.
“If we can use a little ARPA funding here to help encourage people to go to the booster clinic, well, I think we have to do it,” McMurray said. “The county is doing it, too. So come on, this is just our civic duty. Let’s help out.”
Other news and notes:
Outside legal services
The council also unanimously approved appropriating $90,000 for professional legal services for the AT&T litigation, regarding AT&T’s desire to build a cell tower in a residential neighborhood. City Manager Bryan Carter said the city is hiring an outside legal firm, because the lawsuit is in federal court and involves complicated matters.
