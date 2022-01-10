The St. Joseph City Council approved a $5 million bond to pay costs for park improvements during its meeting Monday.
In August, residents overwhelmingly approved a parks sales tax that will bring in about $60 million in 10 years to pay for about 90 projects benefiting the city’s parkway system.
“It’s going to help tremendously,” said City Councilman PJ Kovac.
The council has already approved the purchase of parks department equipment, including multiple mowers, that will be paid for through the revenue generated from the sales tax. Parks Director Chuck Kempf said rolling stock is one of the biggest priorities.
But the most expensive projects on the parks tax schedule — $7.7 million for the Aquatic Park pool and $6.5 million for the Krug Park amphitheater — would have to wait for funds to accumulate, as the city is expected to bring in about $6 million a year. This either means smaller projects would be pushed back in the schedule or projects with larger price tags would have to wait later in the 10-year period.
The issuance of the $5 million bond gives the city more money upfront so it can accomplish both big money projects and smaller items in the first couple of years.
“We can’t wait for our money, we got to borrow it and then pay it back. They got the money coming and they can’t wait to get their hands on it. Either way, it’s going to work out. Pay a little interest, but interest is pretty low right now, so I think it’s okay.”
The city will pay off the bond with future parks tax revenue.
Other news and notes:
Hyde Park pedestrian bridge
The council unanimously approved $128,400 for design, fabrication and delivery services for a pedestrian bridge at Hyde Park as part of the Bonds to Bridge program.
