The St. Joseph City Council met Monday night and unanimously approved the allocation of about $300,000 of city CARES Act funds to public service agencies.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph will receive $250,000 for a temporary labor assistance program. This will provide jobs to the homeless and the unemployed to eliminate blighted areas in town.
Most of the jobs will be with the Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, which has suffered from staff shortage during the pandemic. The department relies heavily on an inmate labor program, which was suspended due to COVID-19.
To maintain the parks around St. Joseph, the city will turn to the homeless population to help pick up trash, mow and trim trees.
“We have people that are willing to work and we have a park system, and other things, that need the work,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, who abstained from the vote as he is on CAP’s Board of Directors. “This is a win-win. I’m delighted the staff recommended this, and CAP has the opportunity to put some people to work.”
This is the second time the program has gone into effect. A pilot program was implemented a couple of years ago that seemed to work well.
“Members of the homeless community that lived at the shelter were very grateful to have this opportunity, to go out and do some physical labor and be compensated,” McMurray said.
The other $50,045 of CARES funds will go to Interfaith Community Services for staffing and programming at its virtual school.
The virtual classroom was formed with a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education with a focus on Hosea Elementary School and Spring Garden Middle School. The city’s CARES funds will help InterServ include more students from other schools who aren’t able to attend in-person classes.
The City Council also suspended the vote to discontinue the sewer backup reimbursement policy.
In 2007, the city created a policy that would reimburse citizens up to $10,000 for sewer backups that were not the city’s fault and were not covered by insurance.
However, the city has made improvements to its sewer system, and only nine sewer backup claims have been processed in the last five years. City staff recommended ending the policy now that backups are less likely.
“The sewer system has been greatly improved at a tremendous cost, so the need for that (policy) is questionable at this point,” McMurray said. “Since we’ve improved the system, we should not be having that many claims.”
Some city councilmembers disagreed with ending the reimbursement policy, especially since there were less claims, so the Council postponed the vote until more information could be provided about the cost of each claim.
Other notable bills and resolutions that passed:
Reed Dealership
The Council unanimously approved the final plat for the new Reed dealership next to Menards on Commonwealth Drive.
Purple Wave Auction
The Aviation Fund budget is receiving $49,650 from the sale of equipment at the Purple Wave Auction. This will be used to maintain equipment and facilities at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Water Protection Facility
The Council unanimously approved a work order to remove a digester lid at the water protection facility for no more than $100,325.86.
