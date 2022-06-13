The St. Joseph City Council finished its first big task, approving a $213 million budget for fiscal year 2023.
The council approved the budget at its Monday meeting. It will go into effect on July 1.
“With city management’s help and guidance through that process, I think it went pretty smoothly,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “Next step forward is just looking to set some strategic goals for this council as a group and start to attack those things.”
The budget is $50 million more than last year, mostly due to the conservative decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public works department makes up nearly half of the entire budget with $108 million. The next closest department is public safety at $46 million.
“Just because we approved a $214 million budget, we’re going to amend that budget dozens of times over the next year,” said City Councilman Mike Grimm. “So all we can do is give it a starting point and go week by week.”
The budget was approved at a time of record inflation and rising costs. But the council expected increased expenses.
“We’re in a pretty good place to be able to weather any changes such as that,” Davis said. “It’s just like any family household. We’ve got to watch what we’re doing. We got to make sure we do it right the first time.”
However, if prices continue to skyrocket, the council will have to amend the budget to find additional funds.
“If it keeps going as it does, it’s not going to be enough,” Grimm said of the budget. “We’re going to have to come back and then find somewhere we can get the money to keep everything running.”
Other news and notes:
Corby Pond docks
The council unanimously approved the purchase of two floating docks at Corby Pond for $75,903.
Civic Arena
sidewalk repairs
The council unanimously approved about $218,000 for concrete and ramp sidewalk construction outside of Civic Arena.
Social Welfare
Board contract
The council unanimously approved a $550,738 contract with the Social Welfare Board to provide medical aid.
Cook Road corridor tax
The city will conduct road improvements from the I-29 bridge to Riverside Road using tax increment financing revenues.
Bus stop signs
The council unanimously approved $168,000 for bus stop signs and poles.
Landfill compactor
The council unanimously approved $124,588 for a landfill compactor.
