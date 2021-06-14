The St. Joseph City Council approved the $165 million fiscal year 2021-2022 budget during their meeting Monday.

The initial proposed budget was $167 million, but it changed over the course of five work sessions in May. The most significant amendments were for equipment and vehicles, as the city has struggled to maintain and buy rolling stock.

Nearly $400,000 was added to the budget to purchase five new marked cars for the police department and pickup trucks for animal control and the fire department. The parks department will also buy new mowers.

“If we’re able to find it in our budget to allot more money for the equipment that is needed to be replaced and, of course, for vehicles that are long past their recommended use, then it’s our obligation to do that,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “Having equipment and vehicles that are up to standard becomes a safety issue for the staff that use them and the people that share the road.”

Much of the budget increases went toward the police and fire department — a top priority for residents, according to a community survey conducted by the St. Joseph Community Alliance.

“We’ve made a lot of headway with public safety in the last five years,” Myers said. “Overall, crime statistics are dropping. But people want to live in a community where not only they’re statistically safe, but they also want to feel like they’re safe.”

The overall budget decreased by about $2 million because the $2.3 million Highland pedestrian bridge project is ahead of schedule and was moved to the current fiscal year budget.

City Councilman Gary Roach was the only one on the council to vote against the budget. He said he disagreed with where some of the money was being allocated. The budget will go into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.

Other notable business from the meeting:

New council districts

The city council agreed to pursue Proposal 3 for the new council districts. This proposal splits the districts around the core of Downtown. It had a less even population distribution compared to the other proposal, but it was recommended by staff, because it was based more on the American Community Survey and less on estimates.

Electric scooters

The council voted to approve the electric scooter ordinance 8-1, with City Councilman Russell Moore the dissenting vote. Bird, the electric scooter company, said more than 100 scooters would be in town by the end of June.

Trash containers required

The city council unanimously approved to amend a section to a city ordinance requiring trash bags inside trash containers. This law will go into effect immediately, but the city will allow 60 days to educate residents.

Swimming pool fees changed

The council unanimously agreed to change the ages of junior and regular admissions at city pools. The regular admission will be for those 13 years or older. Anyone younger will be considered junior.

Historic building regulations

The council voted 8-1 to change the demolition review process to help save historic buildings. City Councilman PJ Kovac was the dissenting vote. The ordinance will establish a waiting period to develop preservation solutions if possible.

Five-year CIP

The council unanimously approved the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Program through fiscal year 2027. This CIP totals nearly $123 million for projects.

Firefighter turnout gear

The council unanimously agreed to purchase $56,050 for firefighter turnout gear for the fire department.