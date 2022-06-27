The St. Joseph City Council approved more than $1.7 million for sewer and water protection repairs at its meeting Monday.
The largest allocation was a 20% local match of $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to receive $5 million from the state for the water protection treatment plant optimization project.
The first phase is already underway with the primary purpose of replacing digesters. But the $6 million is needed for Phase 2, which will upgrade outdated blowers, control systems and HVAC equipment.
“Anything that we can do to move that project forward, be more efficient in the way that the plants run and all the technologies and all the innovations and things that we’ve heard from not only our local sewer plant employees, but from Snyder Electric, who’s leading the project, I believe that that’s a great start,” said City Councilman Taylor Crouse.
Although the city just recently received the second installment of $19 million of ARPA money, the grant application for the $5 million in state-matching funds is due by July 14. The grant will help relieve the sewer fund, save the city money and keep sewer rates stagnant.
The council also approved about $666,000 of sewer and stormwater pipe rehabilitation throughout the city. The city’s sewer system is so old that pipes have to be relined through a process called cured-in-place pipe lining. This is done without excavation and restoration of the streets and other infrastructure, which would result in a higher cost.
“We talk about being one of the oldest cities west of the Mississippi and there are challenges with that,” Crouse said. “I think we’re confronting this challenge. We got the right tools and the right people in a position to do it now.”
The repairs will help the city remain in compliance with the city’s capacity, management, operation and maintenance requirements to limit groundwater inflow and infiltration into the collection system as ordered by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Other news and notes:
Pivotal Point redistricting
The council unanimously agreed to redistrict Pivotal Point’s new young adult residential facility at 4820 Gene Field Road to RP-4, a planned apartment residential district.
Reeder eyes RV park
The council unanimously withdrew an ordinance about the duration of stay for recreational vehicles, because St. Joseph School Board member Ken Reeder is considering starting his own RV park and wants to discuss the topic further.
City contract
with Chamber
The council unanimously approved a $200,000 contract with the Chamber of Commerce for economic development services.
Riverside corridor construction
The council unanimously approved the submission of a grant application with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission, which will provide $500,000, if the city contributed $125,000 of matching funds for the construction of the Riverside trail corridor, from Beachwood Boulevard to the intersection of Riverside Road and Mitchell Avenue.
Rosecrans water infrastructure relocated
The council unanimously agreed to relocate water infrastructure at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in the amount of $246,069 for construction of the new aviation complex.
Next council
meeting canceled
The council unanimously agreed to cancel its next meeting July 11.
