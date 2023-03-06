Missouri Western State University is partnering with North Central Missouri College and local industry to build the Convergent Technology Alliance Center near the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator.
The City Council unanimously approved funding Monday that puts a workforce training center closer to reality at Missouri Western State University.
The council approved $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a Convergent Technology Alliance Center at Missouri Western. The university is pooling $12 million from the state, local governments and higher education to build the facility on the west side of Interstate 29 near the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator.
"The city's commitment gets us so much closer with our own funding," said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, the president of Missouri Western. "This will provide opportunities to get that highly skilled, technical workforce in place."
Kennedy describes the facility, known as CTAC, as a 20,000-square-foot learning laboratory that will partner with North Central Missouri College and local industry to provide hands-on training for students in degree pathways. It will focus on high-demand positions in skilled manufacturing, construction and information technology fields like cybersecurity. It will serve students who want to enter the workforce and those who want to go on to attain an associate's or bachelor's degree.
"It also provides an opportunity for adult worker training, incumbent training and there's a very strong need for that in the community, so I kind of see it as a seamless pathway from the high school to what we're doing with our two-year programs and then our four-year programs," Kennedy said. "It just creates a pipeline of workers for the future."
Mayor John Josendale said workforce training is an issue nationwide, so it's good to see St. Joseph and Missouri Western step up to address it.
"Part of my deal is to get the community connected to the university," he said.
Kennedy said the university is planning for a groundbreaking ceremony in April with instruction beginning at the new facility in the fall of 2024.
The $1.5 million for CTAC wasn't the only big-ticket item on the council agenda. The council also approved $9.3 million for runway reconstruction at Rosecrans Memorial Airport — much of it from state grant programs — and $3.1 million for bridge construction at Lovers Lane and Fifth Avenue under the voter-approved Bonds for Bridges program.
