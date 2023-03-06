Kit Bond Center

Missouri Western State University is partnering with North Central Missouri College and local industry to build the Convergent Technology Alliance Center near the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator.

The City Council unanimously approved funding Monday that puts a workforce training center closer to reality at Missouri Western State University.

The council approved $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a Convergent Technology Alliance Center at Missouri Western. The university is pooling $12 million from the state, local governments and higher education to build the facility on the west side of Interstate 29 near the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator.

