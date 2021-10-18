The St. Joseph City Council unanimously agreed to pursue cost-effective measures to reduce greenhouse emissions, but not until the resolution was changed.
The Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee brought a resolution to the council that asked the city to encourage practices by staff, residents and local businesses to limit greenhouse gas emissions.
The committee pointed to the financial, agricultural and health effects of climate change and the release of greenhouse emissions. Green initiatives were added to the city’s strategic plan in 2018, and multiple efforts have been made in those areas.
For example, the city has contracted with Schneider Electric to help find areas that can limit environmental impacts and improve cost-effectiveness at city hall and the water protection facility.
“It’s important that everybody contributes and does what they can as far as eliminating the greenhouse gases in the environment,” City Councilman Kent O’Dell said. “We've been doing this for quite some time now with Schneider.”
But the council voted 6-3 to drop the words “top” and “priority” from the resolution, because some members were concerned that climate action would have to be the first consideration when making a decision.
“It's hard to put anything as priority or top, because there's so many things changing,” O’Dell said. “Things change considerably, day in and day out, and to prerequisite or to make something a top priority, can very well change.”
The resolution also encourages businesses and residents to limit greenhouse emissions.
“Showing that we're leading and doing what we can do, will surely help (companies) know that we appreciate anything and everything they can do too, because we have some large corporations down here that have a pretty heavy footprint,” O’Dell said.
Other news from the meeting:
Corby Pond project
The council voted 7-2, with councilmen Madison Davis and Russell Moore dissenting, to amend $150,000 to the dredging budget as expected. The remaining $68,904.73 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds were also added to the budget.
Riverfront Precise Plan
The council voted 9-0 to postpone redistricting a number of properties for the Riverfront Precise Plan to make sure certain properties are excluded that don’t want to be rezoned.
Litter cleanup app
The council unanimously agreed to spend $5,000 for the development of a mobile app that will track citizens’ litter cleanup efforts.
Nutrition program
The council unanimously voted to authorize a $452,572 contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for a nutrition program.
