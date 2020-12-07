The St. Joseph City Council was able to agree upon a salary projection plan for the St. Joseph Police Department, Fire Department and all other city employees during their work session Monday night.
The work session highlighted the mid-year financial review for the current fiscal year. During the session, City Manager Gary Edwards outlined three possible plans for the salary projection plan based on the available revenue that could be used for salaries which is currently just over $827,000. The council agreed to the “Plan B” option and it will become an emergency ordinance for their next meeting on Dec. 14.
“Plan B” for police is a 2.5% longevity decompression worth $67,018.84 and a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) worth 113,238.88 for a total of $180,257.72. For the fire department, the salary projection plan includes a $28,322.95 base pay adjustment, a $72,283.27 longevity decompression and a 2% $74,174.72 COLA for a total of $174,777.94.
All other city employees can expect a 2% $166,631.93 COLA for an exact total. Total cost for Plan “B” for police, fire and general employees will be $521,667.58.
Councilmember Gary Roach made sure the future was considered by other members during the meeting before agreeing upon this plan.
“We don’t want to do anything over our heads that we may regret for either next year or even the following year,” Roach said.
When asked whether the plan should become an emergency ordinance for their next meeting, councilmember Marty Novak was first to speak up.
“I don’t mind. Let’s get them their money. If an emergency ordinance will expedite things, let’s go ahead and do that,” Novak said during the session.
The session also highlighted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic happening during the 2021 fiscal year, sales tax revenue was reporting higher than forecasted. The previous fiscal year also saw a somewhat higher than expected sales tax revenue. The first half of the 2021 fiscal year saw a less than 5% increase than the previous year.