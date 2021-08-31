The St. Joseph City Council added premium employee pay to the American Rescue Plan Act citizen committee’s recommended list of projects.
Over the last nine weeks, the citizen committee has been mulling over more than $50 million in requests for the city’s $13 million of American Rescue Plan Act money. One of those requests was $1.3 million from the city for increased employee pay, which the committee decided to not recommend for funding.
“When the city council initially had the $19 million, they took $5 (million) off the top for sewers and $1.2 (million) off the top for other expenses,” said Tama Wagner, the chairwoman for the ARPA citizen committee. “We assumed that those requests from city employees were being considered in other avenues.”
This was partially true. The city council recently passed a resolution last week to use more than $311,000 for retention incentive wages, but this was only for employees in the police department.
In response to the police department’s retention wages and the lack thereof for other city employees, nearly 70 street department workers showed up to the work session Monday. The turnout helped.
“We are all one,” said Craig Williamson, a city street department worker. “A city employee is a city employee. We're not separated by police, fire, traffic; it’s all city employees. We're wanting the same thing as everyone gets. So one person got it, the other person should get it, too.”
City Councilman Gary Roach said some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds needed to be used for all city employees.
“I just thought there were people that worked for the city of St. Joseph that deserved some of this (money),” Roach said.
Mayor Bill McMurray suggested taking $1.5 million from the $5 million allocated to the sewer to be used for city employee pay. He said the remaining $3.5 million would still be able to keep sewer rates stagnant for at least a year.
Others on the council, specifically Kent O’Dell and Roach, wanted to take the $1.5 million from the other recommended projects on the committee's list.
If the premium pay is funded, all full-time city employees will receive a lump sum of $2,000. Part-time employees will receive $1,500.
“That made a lot of people feel a lot better about what was going on,” Williamson said about the council’s employee pay suggestion. “Down the road, we'll see what happens.”
Many on the council were weary of other projects on the recommended list. Some, including Madison Davis and Brenda Blessing, said they would like to know how much money these organizations received from other federal and state funds, like the CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant Program.
“I looked back at the CDBG funds, and it's basically, a lot of them, was the same group that applied for these (ARPA funds),” Roach said.
Roach also said he wants more money for the Civic Arena and city equipment.
“Every area of the city needs equipment, whether it's police, fire, landfill, treatment plant,” Roach said. “We've been behind the eight ball for so many years. I just thought this would be a way we could maybe work some of the stuff to try to get it back close to where we need to be.”
The council will vote on the recommended project list, with the addition of the $1.5 million for city employee pay, at its next meeting Tuesday. If the resolution is voted down, the council will go back to the drawing board and possibly make more changes to the project list.
“The committee had nine weeks to review these proposals and hear from the people requesting those dollars,” Wagner said. “We’re really comfortable with those ideas and concepts. This is the first time that the city council is hearing it. So perhaps they need more time or information before making those decisions.”
The full list of the recommended projects and costs is below, excluding the recently added employee pay.
