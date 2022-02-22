The St. Joseph City Council approved multiple items during its meeting Tuesday that addressed infrastructure needs.
One of those items was a $4.5 million contract with Herzog Contracting Corporation to resurface more than 29 miles of asphalt streets.
“We’re resurfacing and patching streets that haven’t been touched for decades,” City Councilman Kent O’Dell said. “We’re making leeway, things are getting done. It just takes quite a long time to catch up with what we neglected for so many decades.”
The contract is made up of a combination of funds. Less than a quarter is from the Capital Improvement Program. The rest, $3.6 million, is revenue from the use tax, which saw an increase in the last year and will allow for the resurfacing of an additional five miles.
The roads are usually one of the main complaints from citizens, despite the city spending more than $10 million in the last two years on street resurfacing.
“It just shows you that we are making leeway,” O’Dell said. “Everybody has to have patience, because it takes a long time to get caught up.”
Highly traveled streets, like Frederick Avenue, need to be resurfaced every five to seven years, while residential streets can last more than 20 years.
The council also unanimously approved a $4.9 million contract with Phillips Hardy Inc. for three more Bonds to Bridges projects. The program repairs a number of bridges throughout town using general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2020.
The next three projects include the bridges at 11th Street, Sixth Street and MacArthur Drive, which will all include sidewalks.
