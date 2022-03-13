Many of the renovations that have taken place at Corby Pond are tentatively scheduled to be complete this summer or fall, but the area should be filled with water long before that.
The current plan that will be submitted to the St. Joseph City Council would include two docks and a fountain feature. The donor of the fountain does not want to be named, but St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said it is a memorial to the donor’s friend.
“We’re waiting on Mother Nature to provide enough precipitation to fill it up. It’s ready to receive water,” Kempf said of the pond. “A lot of the purpose of the project was to redirect a lot of the stormwater in that area to the pond.”
The pond also could be fished for food instead of catch-and-release fish, like the one at Krug Park. The parks department’s application to stock Corby Pond is being reviewed in Jefferson City, but if approved putting fish in the water would be handled by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The pending work that will come regardless of the City Council’s decision includes restoring grass to the surrounding area, building a sidewalk from the parking lot to the pond and planting trees in the area.
A new bridge along 22nd Street, part of the Bonds for Bridges program, is being constructed on the west side of Corby Pond. The project has continued the closure of part of Northwest Parkway.
“A lot of people have complained about the Corby Pond project, how long it’s taken, and it really just boils down to people miss their morning or afternoon drive that they’re able to take and enjoy the (Parkway) System,” Kempf said. “It is a nice drive, and you know, it does give you the opportunity to almost feel like you’re not in the middle of the city.”
The tentative schedule to complete the 22nd Street bridge is mid- to late summer, according to the St. Joseph Public Works Department.
