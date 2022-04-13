Construction continues for trails in the River Bluffs

Construction is well underway for the new trail system in the River Bluffs area, and the project has been progressing quickly.
A major development to the area will be the construction of a bridge — recently named the Bob Simpson Bridge — that will connect the two bluffs and connect to Huston Wyeth Park.
“I think (residents) will enjoy the new bridge that’s going in. That’s pretty impressive,” St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.
He said that the trail system has developed relatively quickly and the contractors working on it have made tremendous progress.
Ideker Inc. has been doing much of the work for the system’s main trail, which will be a multipurpose trail with a rock surface. Nomad Trails Development has been working on the offshoot trails, with some being used for mountain biking.
“I know that Nomad’s intent after this week is to really clean up what’s already been completed, working on getting them (the trails) ready for the grand opening,” Kempf said.
He said that the parks department is working with Nomad on ordering and setting up the proper signage for the trail system, which will let people know where they are on the system and how difficult it is.
“Although, I will attest to the fact that the entire system is going to be pretty challenging,” Kempf said. “It’s a very undulating trail system. A lot of ups, a lot of downs.”
While it is a natural surface, it will not be a paved surface.
“And I think people that have used our urban hiking biking trail systems — this will be a very different type of bike trail system that they’ve probably haven’t used in the past,” Kempf said. “So, people need to be aware of that when they go to use this system that it is a much different surface than they are used to.”
In addition, there has been talk about putting in a youth trail system for kids to enhance their bike-riding ability. However, Kempf said they have not reached a decision yet and they are looking at their budget. The area for the potential youth trail may also be used for something else.
Even though parts of the trail system may be completed, Kempf said it won’t be free for public use until the official grand opening during the Memorial Day weekend.
However, because the construction project is not for a building or an athletic field with walls, he said that it has been difficult to control the use of the trail system while it’s been under development.
“We’re trying not to get too crazy about monitoring what’s going on in the open, outdoor area,” Kempf said. “But, officially, the trails really aren’t open until the end of May. But people are getting out and using them unofficially.”
