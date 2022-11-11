Workers at Corby Pond

Workers install a floating dock Friday morning at Corby Pond. St. Joseph’s Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities department is applying for a grant to reimburse the city for up to 60% of project’s $82,000 price tag.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Construction is almost complete on a pair of new docks at Corby Pond, which the city anticipates will improve accessibility and functionality.

Ensuring the docks complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act was a key priority, said Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities.

