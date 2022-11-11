Workers install a floating dock Friday morning at Corby Pond. St. Joseph’s Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities department is applying for a grant to reimburse the city for up to 60% of project’s $82,000 price tag.
Construction is almost complete on a pair of new docks at Corby Pond, which the city anticipates will improve accessibility and functionality.
Ensuring the docks complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act was a key priority, said Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities.
Providing Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility was a key priority, said Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities.
“The more accessibility you provide, it’s just better for your community,” he said. “It’s better for those folks that do have mobility disabilities, and they can use those amenities just like anybody else. And we always want to try to perform at the highest level we can, from an accessibility standpoint.”
Both docks will be floating ones, so they rise and fall with the water level, as opposed to having a fixed height like the old one. While it doesn’t make or break the decision, it does look better from an aesthetic standpoint, Kempf said.
“Just from a visual perspective and a functional perspective for fishers, fishermen, we wanted it to be a little more functional,” he said. “That’s the reason we went with the floating docks. They look good and they should ... be there for a long time.”
The original goal was to have the project completed in September, but that was pushed back because of supply issues, Kempf said. The parks department next will re-install the pond’s memorial benches, though the adjoining sidewalks that have been planned leading from one dock to the other will wait for installation until spring, Kempf said.
He hopes to have a grand opening soon, provided the weather warms up for a few days. The pond is being stocked with fish, but fishing might be put on hold until the population increases, Kempf said.
“That will be a temporary situation, although it could last for several months,” he said. “It depends on the type of fish the size of the fish they put in, but we want those fish to have an opportunity to mature and the populations to grow before they start getting fished out.”
The project cost will come in at $82,000, leaving $18,000 that the department plans to reallocate to other projects. A grant also is being sought, which could reimburse the city for up to 60% of project cost, Kempf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.