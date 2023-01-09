U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Tarkio Republican, listens to a constituent at a past town hall. Graves is part of the restored GOP majority in the House of Representatives, chairing the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.
U.S. Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, speaks at a 2016 event.
After days of delay and overnight voting just on who holds the gavel, it remains to be seen if the U.S. House of Representatives has hope for a constructive future.
Any legislation that does clear the chamber, tightly divided between 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats, will likely have U.S. Rep. Sam Graves' fingerprint on it in some way. Holding office since 2001, the incoming chair of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee reflected optimism in an interview on Monday.
Graves, who represents all of northern Missouri, also pointed to the roles of oversight and accountability he and his fellow Republicans intend to perform.
"When you're pushing $1.2 trillion out the door as fast as it's been pushed out, there's a lot of waste and abuse that takes place, and we're going to make sure that the letter of the law is followed," Graves said, referencing the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which he opposed. "And we're going to make sure that all of the agencies are doing exactly what they're supposed to be doing. We're going to try to rein in as much of that abuse as we can."
Before that can happen, the House had to adopt a new House Rules package, governing how the chamber conducts its business. It did so on Monday night by a vote of 220-213. New Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, elected in the twilight hours of Saturday morning after 15 tightly contested ballots, has promised to allow any single member of the House to demand for McCarthy's removal from the speakership; a majority vote among 435 members would then be required. Graves correctly predicted the package would pass.
"There's always some concerns about moving jurisdictions from one committee to the other, or some of the changes that are made, but overall I think this is a good rules package ... and I think it's going to be good for the country, and good for Americans overall," Graves said.
Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said he would vote "no" on the package, and he held to that promise. According to U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat who represents most of the Kansas City area, there are at least 10 other Republicans who had indicated they do not favor the package. McCarthy's caucus could have spared no more than four "no" votes, because all 212 democrats voted "no."
"The Republicans who ultimately voted for Kevin McCarthy as speaker did so based on what was going to be in the rules package," Cleaver said. "And so if the rules package is defeated, we are back where we were. And this is going to be a problem, I think, for the next two years."
Because McCarthy's control of the House would've been put into jeopardy by a defeated rules package, Cleaver said, most of its skeptics likely were ready to "hold their noses" and vote in favor. Yet this is a basic vote that a majority party should be able to pass easily. Cleaver argued how that sets an embarrassing standard of U.S. government.
"This is going to say to the international community, both our allies and our enemies, that the United States may be in the midst of decay, which is what many of our adversaries are saying around the world," Cleaver said. "Locally, the danger, of course, is must-pass bills fail, and the government shuts down ...
"On smaller issues, we're not going to get much done over the next two years. And I think that is with great intentionality, because some of the people who are creating a lot of the chaos, from my understanding of them, is that they are not for governing. So, if we have a government shutdown, they're OK, it's fine."
