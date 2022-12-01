Three veteran employees have left the Buchanan County public administrator department in the last month and a half, leading to concerns that the department isn’t able to fulfill its duties.
The public administrator’s job is to take care of people who can’t take care of themselves, from finances to well-being. The employees are court appointed to be the guardian, conservator and representative of people who are deemed by physicians or the department of mental health to be incapacitated.
“It’s a challenging position because you’re handling people’s personal finances and helping them through those situations,” said Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer. “You’re managing a lot of different people as an employee in that role, so we know it’s a challenging and difficult position.”
It’s why the three departures in a department of only five people have raised some concerns for those who rely on its work. According to a source familiar with the department, and who has asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, the departures stem from a “toxic work environment.”
“Employees have a lot of choices these days, so it’s really important for us as a county to make sure that we’re doing all the things that we can do to retain our best employees and be successful that way,” Sawyer said.
Annette Bertelsen was elected to the Buchanan County public administrator role in 2020 by 54% of voters. But the source said she’s not qualified for the position, lacks management skills and has verbally abused employees in the office.
Bertelsen, who has years of working with the elderly and those with mental disabilities, denies the accusations and said departures happen with newly elected officials.
“It’s not unusual when there’s a transition period from one elected official to another,” she said. “It seems that people are often resistant to change, because they’re used to what they know.”
Bertelsen has hired two new employees and is waiting for another one to return from extended leave, but the source familiar with the department is still concerned for the well-being of county residents the department represents.
“There is somewhat of a limited control set up when it comes to certain office holders,” Sawyer said. “We don’t typically tell office holders from the commission of who to hire and those kinds of things.”
This isn’t the first controversy to come from the public administrator’s office. In 2009, former Public Administrator Bonnie Sue Lawson was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for embezzling $174,405 in Social Security funds. It’s also why the source is additionally concerned about the department’s finances.
They said that with fewer employees, there is no separation of duties. For example, one employee could be both cashing and writing checks, creating opportunities for fraud. The source also claims that the new employees wrote checks without being bonded or deputized — a violation of state law. It’s why the source is asking for the department to be audited.
“We’ve always had kind of a decentralized operation in the sense that you have officeholders that are elected,” Sawyer said, “but how can we work together and really help each other? We just want to make sure that Annette understands that we’re here to help if we can from a commission standpoint and a human resources standpoint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.