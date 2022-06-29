Family Guidance Center received the sign of approval from the St. Joseph City Council for its behavioral health unit after addressing neighborhood and staff concerns.
Months ago, the city of St. Joseph contractually agreed to spend $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds on the new behavioral health unit, which will offer walk-in mental health services to make up for the long period clients have to wait — about two to four months — to see a psychiatric provider.
Family Guidance was moving along toward an October opening date when the homeowners association of Stonecrest neighborhood, which has an entrance near the facility at 4906 Frederick Ave., voiced concerns. The neighborhood’s worries eventually made their way to the city and, in response, it put the $600,000 on hold.
“It became much more community involved because the ARPA funds were involved and because of the circumstances behind it,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
The concerns focused on the safety of the community, including if patients can leave the facility, transportation issues, aggressive patients, the effect on nearby daycares and the supervision of prescription drugs.
On Wednesday, the council invited Family Guidance Center to address the public's concerns. Kristina Hannon, the co-CEO of the organization, along with more than 50 staff and supporters, arrived at city hall wearing shirts about ending the stigma of mental health.
“We have to break down that stigma for people,” Hannon said. “This was the best opportunity I've had in 20 years to be able to speak to the good work Family Guidance does and to help bust that down.”
In her presentation, Hannon addressed each concern. She said the facility can’t hold patients against their will, but it's unlikely someone walks out since care is voluntary.
Transportation to and from the facility for patients includes family members, the bus system, Uber Health, local cabs and even the staff. Statewide, only about 7% of patients need transportation, she said.
The facility is not a detox center and therefore is not open overnight. It will also not be for acute crisis and dangerous patients — those people will be taken to Mosaic.
Hannon said the two daycares near the facility have welcomed the behavioral health unit and are not worried about the safety of the kids.
“With the answers that were given today, the presentation they made and the response that I heard from the different council members, they were very appreciative because they felt like a lot of unanswered questions were answered for us,” Josendale said.
Family Guidance will now submit a request for the $600,000 of ARPA funds and begin demolition and remodeling of the building in hopes to open in November.
“It will help,” Josendale said about the facility and the mental health issues in town. “We run into different mental health issues every day. You can talk about the homeless, you can talk about all different aspects. This is one aspect that I think will be addressed and it will help. It doesn't answer all the questions, but it will definitely help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.