City leaders are surveying community members to help focus on the priorities that matter most to citizens.
The St. Joseph Community Alliance survey was sent out to collect residents’ opinions on life in St. Joseph. Leaders then will use the data to make improvements around town.
Every two years, a survey is mailed to about 600 residents of St. Joseph and Buchanan County. They are asked more than 50 questions about the city, from appearance to education to entertainment.
Usually the surveys have the same questions to create a standard baseline. This allows the city to follow any trends. For example, one question asks how residents would rate the overall image of the city.
“We're testing the same questions year after year to see are the steps we've taken to make improvements, are those working?” said Tama Wagner, the director of Community Alliance. “Are those successful? Is our trend line improving? Or do we still have more work to do?”
According to Wagner, the trends are “fairly alarming.” In 2010, they asked residents, “Is St. Joseph a good place to live?” 70% of respondents said yes. But by 2018, that number dropped to 39%.
This survey was made for city leaders, like members of the City Council, to address those concerning responses. Many of them said they follow the survey results closely and use the data when making decisions.
“The survey can be an instrument that gives us a direction,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “I have some of the survey results right here on my desk that I look at every single day. Some people were unhappy in 2018 about various things, and we really worked to correct some of those things. I guess we'll see in the survey if people realize that and appreciate it, or if they’re still critical and we need to do better.”
City Councilman Kent O’Dell points to the work being done on city streets as proof the council pays attention to the survey results.
“Using the survey and responding to the survey is how we've improved so much,” O’Dell said. “We knew the streets were a big item because of the survey. When I first came here, I was strictly focused on the streets, and now we've gone from $1.2 million to $7 million a year. That's a pretty good improvement.”
Some members of the City Council were concerned that conducting the survey during the pandemic would lead to an increase in negative responses and skew the results. However, Wagner said there is no ideal time to conduct the survey, and having the same questions every two years won’t impact the results.
“Every year there are challenges,” Wagner said. “The things that we're asking the community to weigh in on are the things that are consistent. So regardless of a pandemic, or the situation now, these are issues that they deal with daily.”
Surveys should be collected by the end of March and the results will be presented in April. Wagner said she hopes the City Council and other leaders will use the data as a roadmap for the future of St. Joseph.
“My job is to bring the City Council to the point where they value this data, and they use this data almost on a daily basis, because almost every issue they deal with is included in this survey,” Wagner said. “They can understand how the community is feeling about that and the perception of the community about those issues.”