The appearance of St. Joseph is a concern, and residents say the problem is a lack of pride.
The city’s appearance has even become a topic of discussion during council meetings. In fact, an anti-littering committee is creating a campaign.
“The problem is citywide,” said Terry Turback, the chair of the anti-littering campaign. “It's everywhere we look. It's in every neighborhood, it's in every aspect of the city, whether it's the park system, the neighborhood system, the business system.”
The problem can be as small as a gum wrapper on the side of the road. But that waste eventually builds up. Before long, it’s joined by a couple of Styrofoam cups, some cigarette packs and a few beer cans.
“What I would hope would change would be personal responsibility,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “Don't throw the junk out the car window. Just go home, put it in your trash can.”
But appearance can be impacted on a much larger scale, too. City Councilman Madison Davis points to homelessness and mental health as major drivers of the community’s image.
“In some cases, people aren't in the right spot where they can be, so we got to try and find ways to take those people along and show them what could be done and how to improve their areas,” Davis said.
The problem is also as big as the vacant and dilapidated properties throughout town.
“The biggest problem along this stretch is old abandoned buildings,” said resident Dana Black, referring to St. Joseph Avenue. “There's homes that have been abandoned, that have been destroyed, but it’s mostly businesses.”
Black recommends incentives to get entrepreneurs and small businesses into these vacant buildings. She also said it starts with the owners taking responsibility for their property.
“If you take pride in your own property, it kind of catches on,” Black said. “It becomes a pride thing that kind of seeps through a community.”
Pride — it was the one word constantly mentioned.
“What it all boils down to really is pride of place,” said Isobel McGowan, the owner of the Shakespeare Chateau. “Appreciating the appearance of your community reflects on the people that live there. If the people that live there care about their community, then they ought to care about the way it looks.”
This is what the anti-littering campaign is trying to figure out — how to get people to care.
“You have to, first of all, listen to what they want,” Turbak said. “You have to engage the community in a conversation, find out what they need, find out what bothers them and then try to address those problems.”
The next step is to educate and provide outreach. The committee wants to start with kids to bring lasting change to the city’s appearance.
“Kids will teach their parents and call their parents out on things,” McGowan said. “I think starting with public education, in the schools, a campaign through the visitor's bureau and the Chamber of Commerce, those kinds of city leaders, would be so very helpful to have.”
The appearance is a concern for the city because it's usually the first thing visitors notice when they drive into town. It directly affects tourism and population growth. For residents, it's a matter of taking care of their investments.
“It would be foolish of me to not care about the community that I've invested in, because where goes this community, so goes my investment here,” McGowan said.
