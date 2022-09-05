A Northwest Missouri program has been honored on the federal level as one of just 26 pilot initiatives across the nation to successfully incorporate competitive standards in local communities.

Maximize NWMO is an initiative created by the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. The program helps communities work together to evaluate what they can improve on or create locally to help the whole region thrive in health, education and economy.

