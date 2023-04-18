CIP tax Cook Road

A citizen's committee proposed spending $3.5 million from a Capital Improvements Program tax to widen Cook Road east of Interstate 29. The committee members hope to leverage that local commitment with state matching funds.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

A $40 million project list for an upcoming capital improvements tax is now in the hands of the St. Joseph City Council.

A citizen's committee finished its work Tuesday on final recommendations for 37 projects ranging from a $4.2 million South Side fire station to $60,000 for a 3-D scanner. The project list also includes funding for the Eastowne Business Park, police body cameras, a widening of Cook Road, pickleball courts at Corby Grove and new seating and carpeting at the Missouri Theater.

