A citizen's committee proposed spending $3.5 million from a Capital Improvements Program tax to widen Cook Road east of Interstate 29. The committee members hope to leverage that local commitment with state matching funds.
A $40 million project list for an upcoming capital improvements tax is now in the hands of the St. Joseph City Council.
A citizen's committee finished its work Tuesday on final recommendations for 37 projects ranging from a $4.2 million South Side fire station to $60,000 for a 3-D scanner. The project list also includes funding for the Eastowne Business Park, police body cameras, a widening of Cook Road, pickleball courts at Corby Grove and new seating and carpeting at the Missouri Theater.
The CIP recommendations now head to the council, which will review the list, and ultimately to the voters of St. Joseph. Because the CIP carries a five-year sunset, voters would need to approve an extension in the August election for the 37 projects to move forward. The most recent CIP extension passed with 73% voter approval in 2018.
Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, said she believes the broad reach of the CIP is a big part of its appeal with voters.
"I really think it will resonate with a lot of people," said Fankhauser, a member of the CIP citizen's committee. "Who doesn't want improvements on their streets? We also want nice amenities so that we can go and enjoy the theater or the Civic Arena or the parks. All of those things are going to be touched by the funds through the CIP."
This year, a 25-member citizen's committee, after a series of hearings and meetings, recommended $34.9 million in projects in addition to a $5 million supplemental list. The council is scheduled to introduce an ordinance on the CIP projects May 1, with a final vote on May 15.
The citizen's committee will continue to meet to discuss marketing, campaign strategies and fundraising.
