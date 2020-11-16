The collector’s office at the Buchanan County Courthouse was closed down Monday due to illness.
Help windows along with the county collector’s office were closed due to precautionary measures.
According to County Commissioner Lee Sawyer, all workers within the collector’s office were sent home either because certain workers had possibly contracted COVID-19 outside of work or were in close contact with someone who may have had the virus. Test results are still in the process of being determined.
“We’re just trying to be really cautious and be as careful as we can be just following the guidelines of the health department,” Sawyer said.
Collector of Revenue Peggy Campbell ultimately made the call to send workers home indefinitely. Workers were encouraged to quarantine for a period of time as test results await. Though the closure of the office, which collects and disburses tax revenue each year along with a multitude of other responsibilities, is not ideal according to Sawyer, but he doesn’t believe it will be for very long.
“We hope that there’s no one inconvenienced by it, but we just also want to err on caution,” Sawyer said.
All other offices at the Buchanan County Courthouse are still open during its usual business hours even while the collector’s office is closed.