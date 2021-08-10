The 3D Institute is a framework on how to coach the entire person — body, mind and heart. But St. Joseph resident and CEO of the program Wes Simmons wants to take this structure beyond athletics.
Simmons travels around the country talking with coaches and sports teams about bringing out the best of three dimensions of an athlete. The first is fundamentals — the basic elements of sports, like speed and strength. The second and third dimensions are more internal — the psychology and heart of an athlete.
“What we aim to do is help coaches articulate something that we call their foundation of purpose for why they do what they do, not as tied to wins or losses or goals, but really the transcendent cause of helping young people in our community flourish,” Simmons said.
The St. Joseph School District invited Simmons to implement 3D coaching among its many teams. About 150 coaches and administrative staff were at a talk by Simmons Tuesday morning at Word of Life Church. Since Simmons is a local, he wants to take these teachings outside of just fields and courts.
“We’ve never really had the opportunity to take the training that we’ve created for coaches and contextualize it into those other markets, until now,” Simmons said.
“What we are doing is seeking to align business, sports and education around a common framework and with a common language and contextualize the coaching, the training that we’ve initially created for coaches into other areas of leadership,” Simmons said.
That’s why City Manager Bryan Carter was at the presentation. Simmons wants to implement 3D coaching into government and business as well.
“They presented the concept as a framework to expand throughout the city and to have an impact on the city as a whole, on the relationships within the city, on our leaders, on our ability to simply make it a better place,” Carter said.
It’s hard to envision how a program centered around youth athletics can transfer to public and private entities with adults, but “coaching” isn’t siloed to sports.
“In a way, we’re all coaching each other to some form,” Carter said. “There’s your traditional coaching, where we are working with those that report to us, but we also work in something of a coaching relationship with everyone we interact with in the community. Ultimately, we’re all trying to strive to make things better.”
By spreading the 3D Institute throughout the community, Simmons wants to change the culture of St. Joseph.
“What can we together, as the stakeholders of this community, do to help our community level up from survival to stability and from stability to success?” Simmons said. “If you’re at that level of success, we want to get them beyond that to the significance where they’re using that platform of success to help other people find stability and success in their lives.”
This is only the beginning for the 3D Institute. It plans on hosting monthly events to teach and grow this holistic coaching culture.
“This gives us an opportunity to bring all of the best stuff together into one operating system so that we can provide world-class training in all three dimensions to business leaders, sports leaders and education leaders,” Simmons said.
