KANSAS ABORTION AMENDMENT

Yard signs for and against the Kansas amendment that would end the state’s constitutional right to abortion.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last month and Missouri’s trigger law went into effect, Northwest Missouri residents have turned to Kansas for abortion access. But that could change soon.

There are three facilities in Kansas City that offer abortions — the closest options for St. Joseph residents. Two of those are run by Planned Parenthood, and an official with the organization said they have seen an increase in care.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

