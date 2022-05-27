A recent audit of the Clinton County Commission and the County Clerk found several concerns that resulted in a "poor" rating from Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Allegations raised by a whistleblower led to a review and found significant improvements needed in payroll controls and procedures and other areas, according to a release from Galloway's office.
The audit showcased late filings by County Clerk David Woody and remittances of payroll taxes to the IRS which resulted in the county unnecessarily paying penalties and interest of $73,912 and still owing the IRS $142,863 for the tax years of 2019, 2020 and 2021. The rating of "poor" is the lowest possible for an audit.
"My audit found numerous deficiencies in several areas of county finances, especially in the operation of the County Clerk's office," Galloway said. "Significant steps are needed to address the problems found in the audit, and we've given recommendations to county officials for each of our findings."
Woody said neither he nor the county commissioners are doing interviews about the audit, but he did send a statement to News-Press NOW.
"We the Commission and County Clerk take this report very seriously, with their help we have executed the solutions and have installed the proper controls necessary to mitigate these issues from happening in the future," it said.
The statement said that although the Clinton County officials may not agree with everything in the report, they appreciate the Missouri State Auditor's Office for identifying the deficiencies.
The audit also found that after the commission changed the county's payroll cycle from bi-weekly to semi-monthly, Woody failed to properly account for the change, causing some employees to be underpaid and some to be overpaid. In addition, retirement contributions withheld from employee paychecks were not confirmed accurately while some employees were not enrolled timely in the Local Government Employees Retirement System, according to the release.
The release also notes inaccurate accounting records and a need to improve disbursement regarding payments to vendors. In one instance a vendor was paid $71,536 by the County Clerk's office when the vendor was owed only $5,435.
