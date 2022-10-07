CIVIC ARENA

New gray seats are being installed at Civic Arena after the old orange ones were ripped out.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The interior of St. Joseph's Civic Arena is receiving a complete makeover as the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament approaches.

The old orange seats from 1980 have been ripped out of the upper level, as a new section of light gray seats is being installed. It’s the biggest change happening to Civic Arena right now, and one that will likely take four months to complete.

