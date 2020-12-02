The Civic Arena is looking to get upgrades in the near future expected to cost anywhere from $5 to $10 million.
According St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf, the improvements to the venue would include new seating, technological improvements such as a video board and sound system and new lighting.
“There’s a lot of pretty heavy, physical use of the building and that stuff takes its toll,” Kempf said.
Kempf has been in talks with the city government about acquiring the funding for the improvements. The source of the funding will have to be determined by the mayor and city council if the improvements are to happen. The venue has hosted a multitude of events during its 40 years such as monster truck events, circuses, sporting events, concerts and many other community fairs.
“There’s such a variety of events and activities that I think that it’s one of the most versatile and most heavily-used buildings by this community and people probably don’t think of it in that way very often,” Kempf said.
Five years ago, there were talks of possibly building a new arena in the city with a new parking structure and other amenities. A consultant estimated those costs would make it roughly a $43 million project.
“If St. Joseph wants to build a new arena, that’s fantastic,” Kempf said. “I don’t personally think that’s probably necessary. I think we can do some things at the Civic Arena that will make it better. I think we can modernize it.”
The arena is slated to host the NCAA Women’s Division II National Basketball Championships in two years. Kempf says the NCAA will require the arena to have certain improvements be made to be suitable for hosting such an event.