A monthlong city “open house” is in the works to bring attention to St. Joseph and increase resident pride.
The community open house will start July 31, 2023, with a Guinness World Record-setting ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by 31 days of events and activities throughout August.
“The biggest reason for doing this is to get people to be tourists in their own city, to fall in love with it,” said Steven Carrillo, the planner for the event. “The city has changed a lot over the past five years, the past three years, we see a lot happening in our community and people need to recognize that there is a world outside of our fenced-in backyard. I meet people all the time who honestly have not even been Downtown in years and it's something that I want to change.”
But the key is getting people to show up. The open house will kick off with a save the date, including a video campaign showcasing St. Joseph. The opening ceremony will have Guinness World Records in attendance to verify the 30,000-foot ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CEO of Chick-Fil-A, who is supposed to be in attendance, has offered a free sandwich for all those who participate.
The actual events throughout August range from concerts to food and drink festivals to a mountain bike race. Logistics for a daylong festival are difficult enough. This will require an entire month’s worth of planning.
“Not every business owner is going to have to compete with a one-weekend event,” Carrillo said. “They're going to be able to have plenty of time to schedule stuff out to put a lot of thought into it. Thirteen months doesn’t seem like a very long time, but I assure, with something like this, it can be done, because the reality is I believe St. Joe can do this.”
The “open house” will be coordinated by local businesses, corporations, like Mosaic, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, the city of St. Joseph and Buchanan County. Carrillo said during a city council work session Tuesday he will come back to ask for financial help once plans are more solidified.
“Our game has changed so much,” Carrillo said. “This gives us that opportunity. Let us reintroduce ourselves to you and perhaps, maybe you're considering relocating. Consider St. Joe. Maybe you're considering the idea of breaking ground. Consider St. Joe.”
