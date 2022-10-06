October Clean Sweep

The annual October Clean Sweep for the city of St. Joseph runs through Friday. Landfill staff members that several people have used the program so far and they're expecting to see more.

 By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph landfill has been a busy place during the last week as the city has offered its fall Clean Sweep program.

Twice a year the program offers a chance for St. Joseph residents to clean out unwanted items. It’s been taking place for more than 20 years during the first seven days of April and October.

