The St. Joseph landfill has been a busy place during the last week as the city has offered its fall Clean Sweep program.
Twice a year the program offers a chance for St. Joseph residents to clean out unwanted items. It’s been taking place for more than 20 years during the first seven days of April and October.
Rod McQuerrey, superintendent of solid waste and recycling, said he hopes the St. Joseph community utilizes the program because he believes it not only helps residents out but also keeps the city in good shape.
“We hope that it's a good opportunity to keep the city clean,” McQuerrey said. “Folks can get rid of things that they've had piled up that they can't necessarily put out weekly for trash pickup, and it gives them an opportunity to clean up the yard brush, leaves and large appliances that their trash hauler may not pick up for them.”
Clean Sweep allows St. Joseph residents to take two days out of the week to go to the dump free of charge. They can bring yard waste, trash, brush and appliances. The yard waste must be separated from the trash. There is a limit of six passenger tires per day. Toxic or hazardous waste, oil, liquid paint, batteries and tires on rims are not accepted.
McQuerrey said that it’s proven to be beneficial to many as they’ve had hundreds of people utilize the program.
“We're going to be somewhere around that 600 mark, and that's typically what we've been the last several years,” McQuerrey said. “2020 was kind of an off year because of COVID. We didn't have it in the spring, but the fall event was still around that 600 mark, so it's been pretty steady.”
When residents arrive at the landfill, they must present a personal property tax receipt and picture ID before entering.
St. Joseph resident Walter Nichols said that while he hasn’t utilized the program this year, he’s always deemed the program helpful.
“I really like the program,” Nichols said. “In years past, when they would have pickup locations around the city, all you had to do was bring your I.D. or your tax receipt and they had the Dumpsters there, and they would sort everything out right there. It just made it easier to go take stuff you needed to take. But nowadays when you go out there, you have to show your I.D., and your tax receipt at the window, tell them it’s for Clean Sweep and then you have to figure out which area of the dump you need to go to.”
Nichols said the only thing he would like to see changed with Clean Sweep is having the hours potentially changed so it’s easier to get out there and participate.
“You know, some of us work 9 to 5 Monday through Friday, and when the lines are super long and you can't get into the dump on Saturday and you can't go on Sunday it makes it difficult,” Nichols said. “But I know the city does a good job with the dump, making sure the Dumpsters are available and whatnot.”
Because hazardous waste was not allowed to be dumped at the landfill during the Clean Sweep, the annual Household Hazardous Waste Pick-Up will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Remington Nature Center.
