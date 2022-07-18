St. Joseph is only one of six cities in Missouri with a combined sewer system, making it more difficult to maintain.
The city is practically split in half. The western portion treats stormwater at the water protection facility in the South Side. The other half of town discharges stormwater into the 102 River, Candy Creek and Contrary Creek.
“The pollutant loads that stormwater picks up as it runs over pavement, asphalt, anything like that, ends up untreated into our local water bodies,” said Colleen Armstrong, the stormwater quality coordinator at the city’s water protection facility. “As it runs over a parking lot, it can pick up that heat and then also oils and sediment, anything like that, so it's warmer water that has a high pollutant load running into the water body.”
This is why it’s important for the city to manage good stormwater practices, which wasn’t always the case. In 2014, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources found that the city’s stormwater program did not meet the minimum requirements.
“We didn't really have a stormwater team assembled to do the construction plan reviews, to be out in the field doing inspections with construction sites,” Armstrong said. “That was a big part. It was really the construction side of the municipal separate storm sewer system permit where we were in noncompliance.”
Since then, the city created a team and a specific program to address stormwater runoff and the MDNR’s concerns.
“We now are in compliance with our stormwater management program that we've submitted to the MDNR, and it came back as satisfactory,” Armstrong said. “As long as we're still doing the items that are laid out in our permit, we will hopefully continue to be in compliance.”
The city’s stormwater management program includes public education and participation, illicit discharge detection, construction and post-construction site runoff control and pollution prevention.
“We get kids hands-on education and experience, getting to help pick up trash or do storm drain stenciling and teach them why it's important, why we want to keep those pollutants and trash out of our local waterways,” Armstrong said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.