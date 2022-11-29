The city of St. Joseph’s sewer rate study proposes increases starting next fiscal year.
The city’s sewer rates have remained stagnant since 2018, as the previous city council either declined to raise rates or used $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to avoid it.
Sewer rates are often a point of contention among St. Joseph residents. According to the study conducted by Burns and McDonnell, St. Joseph residents have a higher average monthly bill than residents in much larger cities throughout the region, like St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia.
“The regulations that we have to meet, other communities may not,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale. “If you look at history, a lot of the cities that were built along the river are older, aging cities, so there's more repair and more upkeep.”
In the region, St. Joseph has the second highest monthly bill, behind Kansas City, Missouri, at $59.97, even after five years of no rate increases. But the rate stagnation has put added pressure on the city.
“We have to stop kicking the can down the road and face up to what we need to do," Josendale said.
The study proposes rate increases starting in fiscal year 2024 to keep the city’s debt service coverage level from plummeting.
To keep up with capital improvements and increasing federal regulations, the city has to issue debt for significant expenses. For example, a $7.5 million debt issuance is expected in 2025 for capacity, management, operation and maintenance upgrades.
The city’s debt service coverage level was 1.23 at the start of this fiscal year. If the city’s coverage level dips below 1.1, it would be making debt payments out of reserve funds. According to the study, if the city doesn’t increase rates, the city’s coverage level will fall to 0.85 in 2026.
“We have a debt structure that we have to meet,” Josendale said. “Part of our obligation to that is that we carry the money and we make sure that that money is in the bank to be able to pay at the time needed. The requirement that we have is just carrying the debt structure and making sure we pay those debts.”
This is only the start of rate conversations. The city council has six months to evaluate the economy and other factors before determining if and how it wants to implement sewer rate increases.
“A lot of people hear sewer rates and question the equality of it,” Josendale said. “We have to make sure that we educate people and this is a starting point for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.