The city's sewer rate study proposed increases in fiscal year 2024.

The city of St. Joseph’s sewer rate study proposes increases starting next fiscal year.

The city’s sewer rates have remained stagnant since 2018, as the previous city council either declined to raise rates or used $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to avoid it.

SEWER RATE COMPARISON

St. Joseph's monthly residential bill is the second highest in the region.
PROPOSED RATE INCREASES

The proposed sewer rate increases over time based on the study.
DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE

The projected debt service based on whether the city implements a rate increase or not.

