City's strategic plan focuses retention and attraction

A large drop-off in satisfaction with the livability of St. Joseph among residents from 2016 to 2018 is why the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 strategic plan continues to press forward.
In 2016, a community survey showed that almost 70% of people saw St. Joseph as a “good place to live.” In 2018 when that survey was conducted again on its usual every-other-year basis, that number dropped to about 40%.
“I believe that the Chamber (of Commerce) and United Way looked at that trend line and said ‘We can’t let this continue,’” said St. Joseph Community Alliance Director Tama Wagner. “The Imagine 2040 is simply a road map to try and rebuild that confidence so that next we survey more and more people are saying this is a good place to live.”
Retention and attraction are the two main goals according to Wagner, but what’s allowed for these goals to even have a chance to come to fruition is the Chamber of Commerce’s evolution over the better part of the last decade.
Wagner says traditionally the Chamber of Commerce’s focus was attracting new businesses which would, in turn, create jobs. By 2016, the chamber expanded into workforce development which focused on providing training and education so workers can go into jobs having acquired the skills needed.
The workforce continues to be a struggle for some of the larger employers in the city. With roughly 1,000 job openings available in St. Joseph in numerous fields including manufacturing and industrial and construction technology, Hillyard Technical Center’s expansion project will be a catalyst that addresses the workforce issue in St. Joseph for employers looking for higher-skilled workers right in their metaphorical backyard.
“I hope that it will have a large impact on the manufacturing employers and what their current needs are in this community,” said Hillyard Technical Center Director Jill Huntsman. “We try to keep in constant contact with our business partners.”
One aspect of the technical center’s expansion would include adding another instructor in a section of their welding technology program. Huntsman said the program had to turn away more than 60 students who applied to be in Hillyard’s welding program next year.
“Of course, we know that’s a huge part of the manufacturing needs in this community,” Huntsman said. “We hope to at least double our output of welders and then we also hope to get our students where they are cross-training, and so the expansion will include welding technology, precision machine technology and industrial equipment maintenance and repair.”
While the workforce continues to be a work in progress, other areas the latest community survey suggests need attention are public safety, education and community appearance, which Wagner said comes up often.
The group executing the strategy includes the Community Alliance, city, county, school district, chamber, Missouri Western State University and United Way.
“The key to that is that you have somebody who wakes up every day and thinks about this and then you have decision-makers from all over the community who are engaged and involved,” Wagner said.
The newest leaders of the community are key to the success of the strategic plan, she said. This year with new leadership in many agencies is a perfect example, according to Wagner.
“We have a new mayor, we have a new city council, we have a new superintendent of schools, we have a new school board president. Those are all partners on the Community Alliance, so almost a fourth of the community alliance board will turn over,” Wagner said. “Our first meeting is in May and I have to sell the plan to them as well because they’re new to this subject. With a lot of these issues, the people involved are the experts and so they want to make these areas better.”
A full breakdown and report on the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 strategic plan can be found on its website at imaginestjoseph2040.com.
