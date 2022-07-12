The Federal Emergency Management Agency has removed designated floodways along major corridors in Buchanan County’s most recent flood maps. However, the change is not without controversy.
The city of St. Joseph appealed the flood map changes — a move that could be a detriment to economic development.
The city’s appeal, which was authorized by former Public Works Director Andy Clements, wasn’t a disagreement with the removal of the floodways. It was more of understanding the science behind why the floodways were removed since the public works department had data from the Blacksnake Creek project that showed rainfall amounts and drainage patterns that shouldn’t have constituted the removal of the floodways.
“They were just wondering, ‘How did the floodway disappear?’” said Jim Haake, the city’s floodplain administrator.
“The floodway area that they're talking about in the 2D modeling showed a much shallower flow in those areas than the depths that were probably on the previous map,” said Rick Nusz, a hydraulic engineer for FEMA Region 7.
However, Nusz said the city still can require evaluations for new developments through ordinances to ensure buildings don’t cause a rise in flood elevation.
“They can still do that analysis even without a floodway,” he said.
Despite the concerns about the floodway removal, Haake disagreed with the appeal, because getting rid of the floodways along major corridors, like St. Joseph Avenue and Frederick Avenue, was beneficial for economic development.
Under the current maps, any new developments in a floodway have to prove they won’t change the water level during a heavy rain event. These proposed maps would eliminate that requirement, making it easier for a new business to develop along these corridors.
“I wasn't in favor of saying, ‘Hey, let's put the floodways back,’ because this is a great thing to remove those,” Haake said.
FEMA said that based on its evaluation, it’s unlikely the proposed maps will change and the floodways will be removed. Once FEMA finalizes the maps, likely by the end of the summer, the city has six months to officially adopt them into its ordinances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.