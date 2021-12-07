If a city of St. Joseph employee wants to add family to his or her health insurance, it could cost more than $1,500 a month — a factor, workers said, in the government's high turnover.
A starting-level operator for the city makes $1,300 before taxes on a bi-weekly basis, according to Craig Williams, the senior work leader of the St. Joseph streets department. He said on a family health insurance plan that operator is essentially “working for insurance.”
“That person that has that family, you got to take care of your family, so (insurance costs) kind of washes (the paycheck) out,” he said.
Williamson considers himself lucky that he has another family member with an insurance plan.
“My kids are on their mother's insurance,” Williamson said. “I cover the eye and dental, stuff like that. But it's not for everybody, not everybody can do that.”
The city has good benefits for single employees — both health and dental insurance are completely covered. But add a dependent for health insurance and the price rises between $684 to $772 a month. Include a second dependent and the price doubles to between $1,413 and $1,545 a month.
“Not many people can stay working at a place making that kind of money and to pay that insurance,” Williamson said. “There’s no way.”
It’s why Williamson said a city’s pay and benefits can lead to high turnover if it isn’t competitive.
“They can go down the road to Kansas City or one of these suburbs to get those jobs and make $20,000 more a year,” Williamson said. “So yeah, it's hard for everybody.”
Turnover has been the topic of discussion throughout town for months now. The police department has about 20 empty positions, and the public works department is down nearly 30%. The city realizes how vital a benefits package is in enticing employees, said Amy Cohorst, the city’s human resources director.
“If our benefits package isn't competitive, it is harder for us to bring the employees in and to keep employees here,” Cohorst said.
The city of Kansas City offers a cheaper insurance option for families. While it does require single employees to pay about $85 a month for health insurance, the most expensive family plan is $512 a month — nearly $1,000 cheaper than the city of St. Joseph’s option.
“We want to do the best we can for the majority of employees,” Cohorst said. “That's getting people in the door and then keeping people when they're here. When they start families, what's the best thing we can do to keep employees? That's what we want to do.”
Williamson did tout the other benefits in the city’s package. Both dental and vision are comparable and sometimes even cheaper than the city of Kansas City’s options. However, health insurance has been a topic of discussion for the 21 years Williamson has worked for the city.
“Insurance has always been an issue with anyone down here,” he said. “Twenty-one years ago, we're still talking about insurance, you know? That should be one of the top things on the list.”
The city has had its current benefits package for the last two years, and the previous year didn’t include an increase in medical premiums. In July, it will reevaluate the package and put it out for bid.
“If our benefit package is good, it brings in more employees,” Cohorst said. “We've got to look at the majority and see what, cost-wise, we can do to make benefits better for the majority of employees.”
Williamson said it would be a “fair trade” to give up free coverage for single employees if it means lowering the costs for family plans.
“We have a lot of younger guys,” Williamson said. “They are starting families, families that are young and everything, so yeah, they need that. They need that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.