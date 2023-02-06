City manager talking with mayor

St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter, far left, talks with Mayor John Josendale, second from left, during a city council meeting Monday at City Hall. A feasibility study has been approved to gauge the value of a bridge connecting St. Joseph to the north end of Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A bridge connecting St. Joseph to Rosecrans Memorial Airport could be in the works for the future, depending on the findings of a new study approved during Monday's St. Joseph City Council meeting.

The study's authorization doesn't guarantee a bridge will be built directly between St. Joseph and the airport, but it will help determine how much value a second bridge would provide, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said. Currently, there is a bridge connecting St. Joseph to Elwood, Kansas, which runs south of Rosecrans. 

