St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter, far left, talks with Mayor John Josendale, second from left, during a city council meeting Monday at City Hall. A feasibility study has been approved to gauge the value of a bridge connecting St. Joseph to the north end of Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
A bridge connecting St. Joseph to Rosecrans Memorial Airport could be in the works for the future, depending on the findings of a new study approved during Monday's St. Joseph City Council meeting.
The study's authorization doesn't guarantee a bridge will be built directly between St. Joseph and the airport, but it will help determine how much value a second bridge would provide, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said. Currently, there is a bridge connecting St. Joseph to Elwood, Kansas, which runs south of Rosecrans.
"They're looking at all aspects of the bridge and what that can do for A) the Rosecrans, but also the Air Guard and the base there," he said. "Because as you know, we're moving the ... Guard from the south end of the airport to the north end of the airport. So, again, they're looking at the feasibility of how that would work and what benefits that would give us to move or put a second bridge there."
If a new bridge is eventually put in place, it would be at the north end of Rosecrans, in the area near the 139th Airlift Wing's future location.
The study also will take into account factors like the ability to work with railroad, utility and gas lines in the area, Josendale said.
"When they look at the feasibility, they look at what different things would a bridge like that bring to the community?" he said.
The study will be executed by local engineering company HDR, Inc. It carries a price tag of $225,000, with $160,000 coming from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the remaining $65,000 being paid by St. Joseph, according to a financial breakdown of the plan that was previously provided.
"One of the things that we try to make sure of when we're putting together items is that the funding is there or there's a way to do the funding," Josendale said. "So by the time it ever comes to an ordinance in front of the city council, that's usually spelled out pretty clearly."
