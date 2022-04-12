The St. Joseph Landfill had a busy week hosting its biannual Clean Sweep waste-disposal program, which helps residents maintain their property.
Residents can drop off their trash and yard waste at the St. Joseph Landfill for free as part of the Clean Sweep program the first week of every April and October.
This year's installment of the program, which ended April 7, had about 620 participants and collected 150 tons of trash.
“(This sweep) was pretty busy,” said Rod McQuerrey, superintendent of solid waste and recycling. “It was busier than last fall.”
McQuerrey said it's not unusual to see a large number of residents take the chance to drop off their trash for free.
“Obviously, there are probably been some (sweeps) a little busier,” he said. “But it was right in there in the average.”
Aside from helping residents take care of their property, the program also keeps the city clean.
“We don’t want the trash sitting around the city, we want it out here (at the landfill) where we can dispose of it properly,” he said.
McQuerrey said Clean Sweep is a busy time at the landfill due to the extra workload. He said during the six-day period of the Clean Sweep program, every employee at the St. Joseph Landfill works.
“It kind of kills some of the normal activities (at the landfill) during that week while we get through Clean Sweep,” McQuerrey said.
Besides the additional work, another factor is the cost relating to the Clean Sweep. McQuerrey said the direct costs of the program include missing out on revenue for waste disposal, which is $32 per ton, and increased labor costs caused by overtime.
Despite some lost revenue, McQuerrey said that the program likely saves the city money overall.
“It’s hard to put a cost on the city being clean,” he said.
McQuerrey said St. Joseph residents have another chance to dispose of certain old items at the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off on April 23, which will be held in the Remington Nature Center parking lot. The event allows people to get rid of hazardous waste such as herbicides, pesticides and paint, among other things.
