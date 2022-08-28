More than $19 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds are sitting in the city’s budget waiting to be allocated.
At its Aug. 22 meeting, the St. Joseph City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that recognized the addition of the second installment of ARPA funds to the budget. However, the council doesn’t have a plan to allocate the money any time soon.
“There’s just kind of a difference in circumstances that leads to a different method of handling the allocation,” said City Manager Bryan Carter.
The first round of funds was allocated efficiently. The previous city council set up a citizens’ committee to recommend projects, which the council later approved.
“The money went very far and was spent in a lot of different ways that’s going to benefit the entire community. so I think that first round went well,” said City Councilman Marty Novak, who was part of the decision process for the first installment.
Tama Wagner, who led the citizens’ committee, agrees the process went well and would be willing to help with the second installment too.
“The committee did a great job of determining where our needs are, from additional mental health counseling to providing transitional housing for homeless young adults to even the big project of the Discovery Center,” she said.
However, for this second round, the council is unsure if it will go the same route. It helps that the ARPA deadlines give the group the chance to take their time. Funds don’t have to be allocated until 2024 and spent until 2026. The council also wants to wait to make any allocation decisions until going through strategic planning sessions this fall, which will help guide the ARPA process.
“We’ll be putting a lot of our priorities together as for the way we want to go and how we want to focus ourselves over the next four years — the goals, objectives that we want to make sure and accomplish,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
The state also has millions in ARPA funds it’s looking to disperse, so the city doesn’t want to move too quickly and miss out on matching opportunities.
“A lot of that funding requires a match that our local ARPA funds can be used for, so we don’t want to spend them all before we evaluate what opportunities there may be to expand our pool,” Carter said.
Since the last round of ARPA money, the parameters about how and where municipalities can allocate the funds have become more solidified. One of the biggest changes allows cities to use up to $10 million for themselves with less restrictions. Carter said the council will likely take advantage of this new rule.
“The community right now is in a really good position,” Wagner said. “We feel as if things are moving along well. We have really strong partners in place and systems in place, so if the city needs to take those funds and fill in some gaps that have existed over the years, then absolutely they should do that.”
The council hasn’t made any decisions about how to spend the next $19.3 million, but it has identified some needs, from public safety to infrastructure.
“We’ve got a lot of need for rolling stock,” said Novak. “I think there’s different infrastructure projects that we could focus on. I know that there’s citizens that talk about sidewalks and alleys and things of that nature, but there’s only so far that that money can go, you know? So we want to make sure it’s most impactful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.