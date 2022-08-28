COUNCIL

The St. Joseph City Council votes to add the second installment of $19.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds into the city’s budget.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

More than $19 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds are sitting in the city’s budget waiting to be allocated.

At its Aug. 22 meeting, the St. Joseph City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that recognized the addition of the second installment of ARPA funds to the budget. However, the council doesn’t have a plan to allocate the money any time soon.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.